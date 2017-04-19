'Journey to the Top of the Arch' tram rides reopen

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The ‘Journey to the Top of the Arch’ tram rides reopened on Wednesday.

The tram rides were temporarily suspended during the winter months for repairs and upgrades.

Same day tickets for the Journey to the Top are available for purchase on-site at the Old Courthouse and at the Arch's ticket booth. Those interested in making a reservation can also call (877)982-1410.

Tickets are anticipated to sell out quickly so online tickets are only available for Thursday April 27 and later.

