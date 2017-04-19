Peek Inside: $2.375 million Town and Country manor

This gorgeous manor is located at 12660 Post Oak Road in Town and Country, and features French Doors, a brick/stone exterior and a 4-car garage.

Located on three rolling acres with in-ground sprinklers, this two-story home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The extensive kitchen features a breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, custom cabinetry and a center island for dining.

On the outside of the home, a saltwater pool/spa surrounded with rock and an outdoor veranda with a fireplace offer plenty of fun activity options in the spring and summer.

The home also features a tastefully appointed living room and dining room, as well as a roughed-in fireplace and bath in the basement.

