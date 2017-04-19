1 man shot after fight occurs with friend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A shooting occurred in the 2100 block of E. Adelaide Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said a 19-year-old man was shot by his friend, a 20-year-old man, after they got into a fight.

The fight started as a verbal altercation which soon became physical. The suspect produced a gun and shot the victim in the chest. The suspect then fled the scene and remains at large.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is in critical and unstable condition.

Homicide is handling the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

