Vehicle transport truck overturns on I-70 in Illinois

HIGHLAND, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A truck used to haul cars overturned on Interstate 70 near Highland, Illinois Wednesday morning.

The accident happened after 9:00 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the interstate. One lane of traffic was closed.

The truck was carrying eight cars, some of which were thrown from the truck and damaged extensively.

The driver of the truck told police another car cut him off on the interstate, resulting in the accident. No serious injuries were reported.