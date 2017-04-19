Officials: Suspicious package outside courthouse was dog treats

Skyzoom4 over suspicious package near South 10th Street in downtown St. Louis (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Officers blocked 10th Street in downtown St. Louis after a suspicious package was found Wednesday morning.

Officers were seen outside of the Thomas F. Eagleton Courthouse around 8 a.m.

Skyzoom4 was over the area and saw several police officers canvassing the area. There was also a red box in the middle of the park across from the courthouse.

Around 8:10 a.m., officers were seen going up to the red box and pouring the contents onto the grass. After deeming the contents inside safe, the officers threw the box away.

An official on the scene told News 4 the box contained dog treats.

