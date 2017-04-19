Officials: Suspicious package outside courthouse was dog treats

A water main break in downtown St. Louis caused flooding Friday morning.More >
FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A water main break forced a portion of Dunn Road in Florissant to close Friday. The water main break occurred on the roadway between Waterford and Washington. The break also closed the exit ramp from westbound Interstate 270 to Washington Elizabeth, causing a traffic backup on the westbound lanes of the interstate around 8:30 a.m. It is unknown when the road will reopen.
