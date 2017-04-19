Woman injured when car went off I-70 overpass, onto Fifth Street in St. Charles

A woman was injured when the car traveled from the interstate to the Fifth Street in St. Charles Wednesday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman was injured after her car went off the Interstate 70 overpass and landed in the median area of Fifth Street in St. Charles.

Around 6:30 a.m. the woman’s vehicle traveled off of the overpass on westbound Interstate 70 and crashed below on Fifth Street, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A portion of Fifth Street was closed while emergency crews were in the area.

No other details have been released.

