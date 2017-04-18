Enduring teen overcomes homelessness, hospitalization to win statewide award

Sky Lowery, 14, has overcome many obstacles in life. She is receiving an award from the state of Illinois. Credit: KMOV

A teenager overcoming insurmountable odds to turn her life around is being recognized for her efforts.

From being homeless, hospitalized twice for self-harm, facing a criminal charge for fighting and even getting diagnosed with bipolar disorder, Sky Lowery, 14, is still working to inspiring others.

"It's great knowing that I have people there to help me," said Lowery, an eighth grader at High Mount School in Swansea, Ill.

"I can't give up on them it's my job to empower them," said Yvette Hicks, head of the Academic Advisement Program at High Mount.

With Hicks' help, Sky went from thoughts of suicide to getting her grades up.

"I think that she really found her strength and she became that for other kids in the class," said Hicks

"You keep pushing," said Lowery. "You want to show everybody that just because that's what you are now doesn't mean that's what you're always going to be. You can always change who you are."

Lowery's improvement is even being recognized statewide. Last month, she received the Outstanding Student Award from the Illinois Coalition for Educating At-Risk Youth in Bloomington.

"I'm so thankful," said Lowery "It was so overwhelming and so exciting."

"I don't think I will ever forget that," said Hicks. "I was really happy for her because that shows it doesn't matter what you're going through if you make some different decisions and go down a different road. If you still have a choice, it's never too late."

Lowery's headed to Belleville West High School next year and wants to be either a cosmetologist or forensic scientist someday.

Lowery tells News 4 she plans to get involved with the St. Clair County Teen Court Program, where she hopes to help other kids facing tough situations realize there's always a way out.

