Political vandals strike Bethalto construction company

By KMOV.com Staff
Numerous pieces of construction equipment were hit with spray paint on April 14. (Credit: Drake Excavating & Construction)
The graffiti included slogans against President Trump, Governor Rauner, and non-union workers. (Credit: Drake Excavating & Construction)
BETHALTO (KMOV.com) -

Bethalto police are trying to track down political vandals.

Numerous pieces of construction equipment were hit with spray paint on April 14.

The graffiti included slogans against President Trump, Governor Rauner, and non-union workers.

The company, Drake Excavating & Construction, is offering a $5,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the vandals.  

