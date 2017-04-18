2 sentenced to prison for St. Louis armored car heist - KMOV.com

2 sentenced to prison for St. Louis armored car heist

Posted: Updated:
Credit: KMOV Credit: KMOV

By JIM SALTER
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two men have each been sentenced to nearly 12 years in federal prison for an armored car robbery that was among the biggest heists ever in St. Louis.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry on Tuesday sentenced 36-year-old Charles Johnson and 30-year-old Shayne Kier Jones. Both pleaded guilty in December to conspiracy charges.

Jones worked for Dunbar Armored Car Co.

Federal prosecutors say that in April 2016, Jones stopped at a gas station pretending to be lost. When he got out of the truck, Johnson and another man rushed him and demanded money. The three men then split up the money. The third suspect has not been caught.

Court documents show they got away with more than $2 million. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's office says $750,000 has been recovered.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

  • LocalMore>>

  • Suspect shot and killed by officers in North City after chase

    Suspect shot and killed by officers in North City after chase

    Thursday, July 20 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-07-21 03:58:58 GMT
    An officer-involved shooting happened in the 6100 block of Laura Thursday night. Credit: KMOVAn officer-involved shooting happened in the 6100 block of Laura Thursday night. Credit: KMOV

    Officers shot and killed a suspect in North City Thursday night, police said.

    More >

    Officers shot and killed a suspect in North City Thursday night, police said.

    More >

  • Man 'glad' to have been caught in police chase

    Thursday, July 20 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-07-21 03:39:52 GMT
    Joseph Quinlan was caught in the middle of a police chase on Wednesday. (Credit: KMOV)Joseph Quinlan was caught in the middle of a police chase on Wednesday. (Credit: KMOV)

    A delivery man says it's a good thing he was caught up in the end of a police chase.

    More >

    A delivery man says it's a good thing he was caught up in the end of a police chase.

    More >

  • Mother gives birth to baby in Old Navy parking lot

    Mother gives birth to baby in Old Navy parking lot

    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:50 PM EDT2017-07-21 02:50:21 GMT
    Mom and dad after baby was born in the front seat of the family's van. (Photo credit: Katie Gaeta Photography)Mom and dad after baby was born in the front seat of the family's van. (Photo credit: Katie Gaeta Photography)

    The birth of a baby is always a day to remember, but for one South County family, their third child’s birth was even more unforgettable after they delivered the baby in the car. Katie Gaeta is a birth photographer and for baby number three they wanted to have a natural birth. 

    More >

    The birth of a baby is always a day to remember, but for one South County family, their third child’s birth was even more unforgettable after they delivered the baby in the car. Katie Gaeta is a birth photographer and for baby number three they wanted to have a natural birth. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly