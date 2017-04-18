2 sentenced to prison for St. Louis armored car heist

By JIM SALTER

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two men have each been sentenced to nearly 12 years in federal prison for an armored car robbery that was among the biggest heists ever in St. Louis.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry on Tuesday sentenced 36-year-old Charles Johnson and 30-year-old Shayne Kier Jones. Both pleaded guilty in December to conspiracy charges.

Jones worked for Dunbar Armored Car Co.

Federal prosecutors say that in April 2016, Jones stopped at a gas station pretending to be lost. When he got out of the truck, Johnson and another man rushed him and demanded money. The three men then split up the money. The third suspect has not been caught.

Court documents show they got away with more than $2 million. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's office says $750,000 has been recovered.

