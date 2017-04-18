EB I-70 re-opens at Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge

An accident has closed all lanes of EB I-70 on the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge. Credit: MoDOT

All lanes of eastbound I-70 were closed on the Stan Musial Memorial Bridge Tuesday afternoon because of an accident.

The accident occurred just after 5:30 p.m.

From the traffic camera, it appears that multiple cars were involved.

All lanes re-opened around 7:00 p.m.

