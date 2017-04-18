EB I-70 re-opens at Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge - KMOV.com

EB I-70 re-opens at Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge

Posted: Updated:
By Dan Greenwald, Online News Producer
Connect
An accident has closed all lanes of EB I-70 on the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge. Credit: MoDOT An accident has closed all lanes of EB I-70 on the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge. Credit: MoDOT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

All lanes of eastbound I-70 were closed on the Stan Musial Memorial Bridge Tuesday afternoon because of an accident.

The accident occurred just after 5:30 p.m.

From the traffic camera, it appears that multiple cars were involved.

All lanes re-opened around 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

  • LocalMore>>

  • Man 'glad' to have been caught in police chase

    Thursday, July 20 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-07-21 03:39:52 GMT
    Joseph Quinlan was caught in the middle of a police chase on Wednesday. (Credit: KMOV)Joseph Quinlan was caught in the middle of a police chase on Wednesday. (Credit: KMOV)

    A delivery man says it's a good thing he was caught up in the end of a police chase.

    More >

    A delivery man says it's a good thing he was caught up in the end of a police chase.

    More >

  • Police on scene of officer-involved shooting in North City

    Police on scene of officer-involved shooting in North City

    Thursday, July 20 2017 11:03 PM EDT2017-07-21 03:03:56 GMT
    An officer-involved shooting happened in the 6100 block of Laura Thursday night. Credit: KMOVAn officer-involved shooting happened in the 6100 block of Laura Thursday night. Credit: KMOV

    Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in North City. 

    More >

    Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in North City. 

    More >

  • Mother gives birth to baby in Old Navy parking lot

    Mother gives birth to baby in Old Navy parking lot

    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:50 PM EDT2017-07-21 02:50:21 GMT
    Mom and dad after baby was born in the front seat of the family's van. (Photo credit: Katie Gaeta Photography)Mom and dad after baby was born in the front seat of the family's van. (Photo credit: Katie Gaeta Photography)

    The birth of a baby is always a day to remember, but for one South County family, their third child’s birth was even more unforgettable after they delivered the baby in the car. Katie Gaeta is a birth photographer and for baby number three they wanted to have a natural birth. 

    More >

    The birth of a baby is always a day to remember, but for one South County family, their third child’s birth was even more unforgettable after they delivered the baby in the car. Katie Gaeta is a birth photographer and for baby number three they wanted to have a natural birth. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly