Woman allegedly attacks man, 85, with hammer and knife

Bill Dobbs, 85, of Arnold, is recovering in the hospital after being hit numerous times with a claw hammer and suffering stab wounds to the stomach, arms and legs.



His daughter, Deneen Scott told News 4 the attack happened Friday afternoon while he was working in his front yard,

"He said that the girl pulled up, he looked up at her and said 'can I help you? You need to talk to somebody?' and she didn't answer him."



Scott said the woman eventually got out of her car and when she tried to walk into the house, Dobbs confronted her. That's when police say the woman pulled Dobbs inside, knocked him down and then attacked him.



"Claw hammer on his face and head and then grabbed a knife and started stabbing him and she stabbed him in the stomach and in the leg," said Scott.



Scott said the attacker even broke a mason jar on her father's head.



According to the Arnold Police Department, an officer had been sent to check on reports of a car driving erratically and discovered the car that had been reported in front of Dobbs' house. Police say when the officer got out of his car he heard Dobbs shout "Help, she's trying to kill me."



Scott said if the officer hadn't arrived when he did, her father would have been killed.

"What was she thinking to do this, you know what I mean, she almost killed my dad," said Scott.



Police arrested 43-year old Geraldine Combs who has been charged with first-degree assault, burglary and armed criminal action. Police say she never gave an explanation for the attack. Combs has a long criminal history with over twenty convictions, dating back to 1996.









