Audit begins at Hazelwood School District

By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

The Missouri State auditor is getting started on a citizen-requested audit of the Hazelwood School District.

The audit was requested after the district cut the budget for gym, music, and field trips.

District leaders said the cuts were made to secure a $15 million dollar budget hole.

