Missouri House passes changes to student transfer policy - KMOV.com

Missouri House passes changes to student transfer policy

Posted: Updated:
(KMOV) (KMOV)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri House has passed a plan to change laws on students transferring from failing schools.

House members voted 138-6 Tuesday to send the bill to the Senate.

The measure would require schools to be accredited by individual building instead of the district.

It would allow students at failing schools to transfer to better-performing schools within their districts. If those are full, they could transfer to nearby districts or charter schools.

Failing schools still would have to pay tuition for transfer students but not more than what they had been paying on their education.

St. Louis-area Normandy Schools is the only unaccredited district.

The bill also would require students to be in class at least 1,044 hours a year and eliminates a minimum 174-day requirement.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

  • LocalMore>>

  • Man 'glad' to have been caught in police chase

    Thursday, July 20 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-07-21 03:39:52 GMT
    Joseph Quinlan was caught in the middle of a police chase on Wednesday. (Credit: KMOV)Joseph Quinlan was caught in the middle of a police chase on Wednesday. (Credit: KMOV)

    A delivery man says it's a good thing he was caught up in the end of a police chase.

    More >

    A delivery man says it's a good thing he was caught up in the end of a police chase.

    More >

  • Police on scene of officer-involved shooting in North City

    Police on scene of officer-involved shooting in North City

    Thursday, July 20 2017 11:03 PM EDT2017-07-21 03:03:56 GMT
    An officer-involved shooting happened in the 6100 block of Laura Thursday night. Credit: KMOVAn officer-involved shooting happened in the 6100 block of Laura Thursday night. Credit: KMOV

    Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in North City. 

    More >

    Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in North City. 

    More >

  • Mother gives birth to baby in Old Navy parking lot

    Mother gives birth to baby in Old Navy parking lot

    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:50 PM EDT2017-07-21 02:50:21 GMT
    Mom and dad after baby was born in the front seat of the family's van. (Photo credit: Katie Gaeta Photography)Mom and dad after baby was born in the front seat of the family's van. (Photo credit: Katie Gaeta Photography)

    The birth of a baby is always a day to remember, but for one South County family, their third child’s birth was even more unforgettable after they delivered the baby in the car. Katie Gaeta is a birth photographer and for baby number three they wanted to have a natural birth. 

    More >

    The birth of a baby is always a day to remember, but for one South County family, their third child’s birth was even more unforgettable after they delivered the baby in the car. Katie Gaeta is a birth photographer and for baby number three they wanted to have a natural birth. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly