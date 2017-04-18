St. Louis County student receives nation's highest youth honor

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A local high school student is receiving a special honor from the United States Congress.

Naomi See is a junior at Cor Jesu Academy in south St. Louis County and over the last year, she completed a rigorous program of social service and personal development as part of the Congressional Silver Medal program.

Earlier this month, See learned she had been selected to receive the medal, the nation's highest youth honor.

See says she hopes the work she has done can help her reach her goal of a life in public service.

“For me they're all steps of getting into position where I can make lives better,” she said. “To reach potential and for me, that's the most important thing about all of this. Building this platform so one day I will be able to go out and make positive change in the world.”

Naomi has already received the Congressional Bronze Medal.

Her silver medal will be presented by Representative Anne Wagner, who is a graduate of Cor Jesu.