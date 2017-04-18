St. Charles County leaders meet with parents to prevent child abuse

The 180 pinwheels represent the number of child abuse victims reported in St. Charles County in 2016. (Credit: KMOV)

St. Charles County leaders came together Tuesday to discuss child abuse and neglect and find new ways to keep their kids safe.

There are 180 pinwheels on the lawn of a St. Charles County building to represent the number of child abuse victims in the county last year.

One mother, Amanda Moore, said she knows all too well what it’s like to go through something so traumatic.

"My heart sank, tears flowed, immediately fell to my knees, my heart shattered, my world was broken, my girls were hurt in a way no one should be hurt," said Moore.

Two of her three young daughters were touched inappropriately by their cousin, who was later charged and sentenced.

Moore said extensive teamwork among the St. Charles County Police Department, prosecuting attorney’s office and the child center are required because abuse cases are some of the most difficult cases to prosecute.

"Rarely do you have a third party witness, almost always the word of the victim alone, in most cases the victim is of tender years, not really understand the gravity of what they went through,” said St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar.

Lohmar said it is crucial for parents and adults to make children feel comfortable talking about tough situations such as abuse.

"Show children you believe them, that's the first step in help them, let the criminal justice system help you, I promise it will be okay,” said Lohmar.

