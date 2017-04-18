Former Rams' WR Isaac Bruce builds playground in north St. Louis

Isaac Bruce was in town Tuesday to build a playground in north St. Louis. (Credit: KMOV)

It's been ten years since Isaac Bruce last suited up for the St. Louis Rams, but his impact across the city continues to this day.

Bruce was in north St. Louis on Tuesday to help build a playground for children. Volunteers spent the day at the Flance Early Learning Center on O'Fallon Street. They also expanded a vegetable garden that's already on the center's property.

"It's all about being a part of what's right and what's positive," Bruce said.

"And you want to include children in it, I have children myself. I want to make sure they have an environment that's safe. An environment that's positive. And positive words going into them," Bruce continued.

Tuesday's build was put on by the Isaac Bruce Foundation and other partners.

Bruce's foundation has also hosted free football clinics in the city every year since 2007.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.