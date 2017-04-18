Hundreds of bees swarm downtown St. Louis street

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Pedestrians in downtown got quite the surprise Tuesday afternoon, when a swarm of bees seemingly appeared from nowhere.

Near the intersection of Walnut and Broadway, near the UMB Bank building, hundreds of bees filled the air.

There’s no information on where the swarm came from or whether there was a nest nearby, but the bees harried passersby as they tried to make their way along the sidewalk.

There is no word of anyone suffering any health effects from a sting, but it’s unclear the bees can be safely cleared out.