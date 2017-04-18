Parachute dress stuns Arch grounds

ShutterFest brings together photographers and models to showcase their art skills. (Credit: Shane K. McNeil)

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – It’s not an everyday sight to see a woman wearing a 20” diameter dress near the arch in downtown St. Louis, but ShutterFest can bring on a number of surprises.

Elizabeth Roethemeier from Owensboro, Kentucky turned 17 on Tuesday and picked a sunny day to showcase her modeling skills in the 25-pound dress brought by a photographer.

ShutterFest is a photography conference held in St. Louis from April 18 through April 19 for beginner to experienced photographers and models to improve their skills.

"It's basically to give the models photos for their own portfolio and we can use them for our own marketing. Whether it be for our website or printed material," said photographer Doug Thomsen.

