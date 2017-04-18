St. Louis to host NCAA men's tournament games in 2020

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis will host some men’s Division I NCAA Basketball Tournament games in 2020.

Tuesday, the NCAA announced the Missouri Valley Conference would host the first and second round games on March 19 -21, 2020. The games will be played at the Scottrade Center.

The NCAA also announced Scottrade Center and the Missouri and St. Louis Sports Commission will host the Division I Men’s Wrestling Championships on March 18-20, 2021.

Click here for the list of upcoming championship sites.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved