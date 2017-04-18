St. Louis County Police Department K9 to receive protective vest

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Ben, the St. Louis County Police Department’s K9, will receive a bullet and stab protective vest.

The 3-year-old Labrador retriever, who is certified in explosive detection, article search, and tracking, will receive the vest thanks to the non-profit organization “Vested Interested in K9s, Inc.”

The non-profit organization has provided over 2,400 protective vests in 50 states through private and corporate donations. The organization said each vest is valued between $1,795 and $2,234 and has a five-year warranty.

