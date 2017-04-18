Jennings orchestra students getting help from St. Louis Symphony

Students at Jennings Junior High School are getting music lessons from the St. Louis Symphony.

The Symphony is the second-oldest orchestra in the country and visits area schools as part of the “Symphony in Your School” program.

“If you would have told me a while back that St. Louis Symphony would’ve been teaching me, I wouldn’t have believed you,” said Laila Woodbury. “I feel like they really care about us.”

Woodbury is a 7th-grade cello player who loves music.

Bjorn Ranheim has been playing the cello since he was 4 years old and has be playing with the St. Louis Symphony for 12 years.

“It’s really exciting for us to see the next generation, stepping up and finding the passion, the joy, and the love for this art form that we do,” Ranheim said.

Ranheim said that’s the most rewarding part, seeing the kids’ ready and very intent in learning the art of music.

However, for Ranheim it more than just help.

“I think music for me has always been a way to break down barriers. It brings you together with people who you may not otherwise come together with on a regular basis,” said Ranheim.

The students will be performing at Powell Hall for their April 28 concert.

