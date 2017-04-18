Local McDonald's donating portion of Tuesday's proceeds to BackS - KMOV.com

Local McDonald's donating portion of Tuesday's proceeds to BackStoppers

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
A photograph showing a McDonald's sandwich, french fries, and a medium soda on a serving tray. (Credit: Mark Hill / CNN) A photograph showing a McDonald's sandwich, french fries, and a medium soda on a serving tray. (Credit: Mark Hill / CNN)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Several McDonald’s in the St. Louis area will be donating a portion of Tuesday’s proceeds to BackStoppers.

From 11 a.m.to 7 p.m., customers that present this flier will have a portion of their sales donated to the organization. 

The locations taking part include St. Peters, Cottleville and O’Fallon, Missouri.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

