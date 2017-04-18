Local McDonald's donating portion of Tuesday's proceeds to BackStoppers

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Several McDonald’s in the St. Louis area will be donating a portion of Tuesday’s proceeds to BackStoppers.

From 11 a.m.to 7 p.m., customers that present this flier will have a portion of their sales donated to the organization.

The locations taking part include St. Peters, Cottleville and O’Fallon, Missouri.

