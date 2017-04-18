List of Tax Day freebies & deals

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – April 18 is Tax Day this year, which means you can get some freebies, specials and deals at various places.

Bob Evans: 30% off an entire purchase with this coupon

Sonic: 1/2 price cheeseburgers

Arby's: Free curly fries with this coupon

Chuck E. Cheese: A free large cheese pizza with the purchase of every large pizza until April 20

Firehouse Subs: Free medium sub with purchase of another sub, chips, and drink until April 20 using this coupon

Great American Cookies: Free Birthday Cake Cookie, no purchase required

Noodles & Company: $4 off an online order of $10 of more using code TAXDAY17

Hooters: Kids 12 and under eat free with adult purchase

Boston Market: Offering $10.40 Tax Day Meal Special, includes half chicken individual meal with 2 sides, cornbread, regular fountain drink and cookie

Quiznos: Toasty Points rewards members can get 10.40% off their total purchase

Office Depot: Free shredding of up to 5 lbs. of documents until April 29 using this coupon

Planet Fitness: Free HydroMassage until April 22 with this coupon

