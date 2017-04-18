Krewson sworn in as St. Louis mayor

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Lyda Krewson was sworn in as St. Louis’ first female mayor Tuesday.

She takes over the reins from Mayor Francis Slay, who was in office for the past 16 years, she is the city’s 46th mayor.

In her inaugural address, she discussed how many programs that fight poverty are on the chopping block.

Krewson’s campaign also centered on reducing crime. In the 1990’s, her husband was murdered during an attempted carjacking outside of their Central West End home. She campaigned on a promise to make St. Louis a city where it is easier to get a job than a gun.

Krewson’s crime prevention plan includes providing after school and jobs programs and getting more officers on the street.

“On the side of the police we’re short almost 100 police officers from where we’re supposed to be,” Krewson told News 4 shortly after she was elected mayor on April 4. “We need to hire those officers. We’ll have to pay them more, we need to train them better and we need a more diverse police force.”

Krewson said she will have to collaborate with other leaders such as St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger and St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern. Stenger is set to meet with Krewson soon. Kern said he believes what is good for St. Louis City will be good for the region overall.

Collaboration may even extend across the state to Kansas City.

