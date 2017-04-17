Stolen Missouri American Water truck found in north St. Louis

Police are asking for help locating a stolen Missouri American Water truck with this license plate (Credit: Mo. American Water / KMOV)

A Missouri American Water truck that was reported stolen Monday was found in north St. Louis.

Officials from Missouri American Water said a truck with the license plate number 7KC-990 was stolen from the Breckenridge Hills area Monday evening.

The white 2008 Dodge Dakota, which had the Missouri American Water logo on the doors, was recovered by St. Louis Police officers Wednesday morning.

When the truck was reported missing, officials with the water company warned customers that the suspect may try to pose as employees. If you are unsure whether you are truly speaking to an employee, please contact the Missouri American Water at 1-866-430-0820 for confirmation.

