Proposed subdivision next to Affton cemetery raising concerns

A developer plans to turn 7.7 acres on the property of Our Redeemer Cemetery into a new subdivision in Affton. Credit: KMOV

A planned development for a new subdivision in Affton is raising concerns for homeowners in the area.

A developer plans to build a 38 new home subdivision on the property of a cemetery across from Affton High School.

Sarah Kelmendi lives across the street and is worried about the increase in traffic on the already busy stretch of Mackenzie Road.

“It’s a mess, it’s very dangerous,” said Kelmendi, who moved in the area last year with her five children.

Kelmendi was one of the dozen neighbors who attended Monday night’s planning and zoning meeting.

The developer, Berra Land Company, laid out their proposal to turn the 7.7 acres on the property of Our Redeemer Cemetery into a new subdivision. The land has never been used for graves and has sat empty.

The attorney for the developer said the plan is to build two, three and four bedroom homes ranging in price from $260,000-400,000, homes they believe are in high demand.

Kelmendi says she’s happy to see the community growing but disagrees with the placement of the subdivision.

“More people, more residents, more taxpayers, the better our school district will be, but safety is my main concern,” she said.

The new subdivision would have one entrance and exit on Mackenzie Road across from Affton High School.

The school district said they do not have an opinion on the proposed development but said in a statement, “Along with positive housing sales trends in the market, this seems to indicate a growing interest in our district and schools.”

The developer said they have conducted a traffic study and per the zoning, they could have up to 55 lots. But they want to match the neighboring streets and remain a low-density subdivision.

The planning and zoning commission will make a decision on whether or not to rezone the property by May 1.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.