Afghan immigrant deported after being taken from south St. Louis home

Mahir Mohammad, 53, is facing deportation back to Afghanistan after calling St. Louis home for 20 years. Credit: KMOV

A legally-disabled Afghan immigrant was deported Tuesday after Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents took him from his south St. Louis home last week.

Mahir Mohammad, 53, who was a green card holder, called St. Louis home for over 20 years, and was being detained at a facility in Florence, Arizona when News 4 spoke to his family Monday.

Tuesday morning, the family confirmed Mohammad had been deported. His wife and daughter also said they will follow him back to Afghanistan.

Family confirms Afghan immigrant facing health issues who called #STL home for over 20yrs was deported today. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/lhJbjszSTc — Eric Cox (@EricCoxKMOV) April 18, 2017

"I'm scared to death, this is a serious situation," said Fahime Mohammad, Mahir's nephew and co-owner of Sameem Afghan Restaurant on Manchester Avenue in the Grove neighborhood.

In a Facebook post shared more than 170 times, Fahime Mohammad details his uncle's liver problems and other ailments he believes he won't have treatment for if he's deported back to war-torn Afghanistan.

"He's a disabled person right now, for God's sake," said Fahime Mohammad. "If he goes back there, he is going to be in imminent danger."

News 4 reached out to ICE officials to find out if Mahir Mohammad's arrest is a result of President Trump's promise for immigration reform. They've yet to respond.

Immigrant arrests are up 33 percent so far this year over this time in 2016.

Court records reveal Mahir Mohammad served six months in jail after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm while intoxicated in 2009.

"He's been cold turkey for the last 10 years," said Fahime Mohammad. "I'm not here to paint him as a saint, I'm just here to plead for him based on humanitarian grounds."

"You're turning someone's life upside down in a matter of minutes," said Piamana Mohammad, Mahir Mohammad's daughter.

Piamana Mohammad is a pre-med student at Fontbonne University, she told News 4 she and her mom will follow if her father's deported, erasing her dreams of one day being a cardiologist.

"That's just how it's going to be if he gets sent back," said Piamana Mohammad. "We're just hoping for a last-minute miracle."

Monday, Fahime Mohammad told News 4 the family had hired a lawyer who was working on getting a temporary stay granted for Mahir Mohammad.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved