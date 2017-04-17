Woman robbed, carjacked in Soulard

An armed robbery took place on the 2200 block of Menard Street in Soulard on Monday evening.

Police are searching for two men accused of carjacking a woman at gunpoint in the residential section of Soulard just after 4:00 p.m.

Police say the two suspects, between 16 and 20 years old, pointed a gun at the woman and demanded everything she had before driving off in her car.

According to police, when the woman got out of her car, that's when the two men got in it and drove off.

In addition to her vehicle, the two men also got away with her purse and cellphone.

People who live in the area are shocked at the boldness of this crime in broad daylight.

"That is crazy how it happened out here, like where I am from I am used to it, at the same time they don't know what to expect or how to react," said Darius Cropp.

Most all the of the homes have surveillance cameras out in plain sight. News 4 can confirm that footage was given to a detective to comb through for leads.

The investigation is ongoing.

