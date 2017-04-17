Swansea Police looking for suspect who robbed gas station within a minute

Swansea Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Metro East gas station. (Credit: KMOV)

SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Swansea Police Department is looking for a suspect who robbed a gas station in under a minute on Monday.

Officers responded to the Midwest Petroleum gas station at 2400 North Illinois St. around 12:30 a.m. about an armed robbery. Police said they arrived within one minute of the initial call and discovered the suspect already left.

The suspect is described as a black man, 5’8 with a thin build. He was wearing a hospital mask, all black clothing, and carried a semi-automatic gun at the time of the robbery.

Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

