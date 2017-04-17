Houses in St. Charles County flying off the market; "It's crazy right now"

A year ago, the average home would be on the market for 27 days. Now, it's only on the market for an average of 19 days, and in some cases, just a matter or hours. (Credit: KMOV)

A real estate agent in St. Charles County put it this way, "It's crazy right now."

He was referring to home sales.

One realtor says there's just not enough supply right now and way too much demand.

A year ago, the average home would be on the market for 27 days. Now, it's only on the market for an average of 19 days, and in some cases, just a matter or hours.

"The market is absolutely fantastic, houses are selling at record prices and in record amount of time, only thing we need more of in St. Charles County are listings and new homes," said Michelle Walker of STL Buy & Sell Realtors.

Walker says there's not only a shortage of home on the market in St. Charles County, but there aren't enough homes under construction.

The housing market dropped in 2008 with the recession, but has slowly been climbing back.

This week, the County Assessor's Office will begin mailing out the first of about 165,000 real estate assessment notices to property owners.

Overall value of property increased by nearly eight percent, and that includes commercial, residential, and agricultural property.

The county assessor says that doesn't mean homeowners will see an eight percent increase.

"So that's the tax base, ever parcel added up that's an increase in value of eight percent, but that's not the average, individual homeowners can vary greatly, they could have 20 to 30 percent in some areas, and some could also decrease," Walker said.

In the meantime, Walker says the number of units sold this year is up six percent compared to last year.

"Sales volume is up 13 percent, so that lets you know that not only are more homes selling than last year, but they're also selling for more money," said Walker.

