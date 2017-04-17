Investigation continues into suspicious packages left at Brentwood MetroLink platform

Police are still trying to figure out who left two suspicious packages at the Brentwood MetroLink platform over the weekend.

The packages were made to look like explosive devices and were found Saturday.

"It is crazy. It's uneasy. It's not safe anymore," says rider LaRoyce Robinson.

When two suspicious packages were found at the Brentwood MetroLink platform, rider LaRoyce Robinson was there to see the police response.

"The bomb squad, they came out and they had a shuttle bus take us to another location to catch the MetroLink," she says.

Officers say the packages were made to look like an explosive device. In the end, police determined them to be safe and part of a hoax.

The big question now is who put those packages on the platform? As police investigate, some Metro riders are growing uneasy.

"It makes me not want to ride. You never know what may happen, so it's like what are you guys doing?" News Four did ask for the surveillance video, but Police would not release it because it could jeopardize the investigation. Police wouldn't say if the cameras caught the suspects in action.



