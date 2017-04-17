St. Louis officer among those shot at north of downtown Monday

A St. Louis Police Officer was among at least five people fired at early Monday morning north of downtown. One victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, an unidentified St. Louis Police officer observed a dark colored vehicle traveling east on 13th Street as an unknown, male suspect was hanging out of the sunroof. The vehicle continued onto North 13th Street and began shooting an assault rifle at numerous individuals standing outside as well as seated in their vehicles in a parking lot in the 1500 block of N. 13th Street.

Additional gunfire was reported coming from individuals located in the same parking where the initial gunfire took place.

The police officer on the scene began following the vehicle that started the initial gunfire, when a male suspect leaned out of the passenger side window and began shooting at the officer.

Police said the officer then backed off, attempting to keep the vehicle in sight. The vehicle was last seen traveling north on 14th Street from Monroe.

Several vehicles and a nearby residence sustained damage from the gunfire.

One victim, a 22-year-old female, was taken to the hospital for shrapnel in her leg and is in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

