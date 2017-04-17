Suspect vehicle fires at bystanders, police in mobile overnight shooting

Police are searching for a suspect vehicle that was connected to a string of shootings aimed bystanders and a St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer.

The shooting occurred just after midnight in the 1500 block of East 14th Street.

Police said the officer was stopped at a stoplight on Mullanphy and N. 14th Street when he observed the suspect vehicle drive east on 13th Street. The officer said he saw a male suspect hanging out of the sunroof of the suspect vehicle. The officer said the suspect was shooting an assault rifle at several people in a parking lot, standing next to or inside of their vehicles.

Police said some individuals returned fire at the suspect vehicle.

The officer pursued the vehicle northbound on 14th street. Another suspect leaned out the window of the suspect vehicle, police said, and began shooting at the officer. The officer leaned off the suspect vehicle to gain a safe distance.

Police said they are still searching for the suspect vehicle. It was last seen on 14th Street near Monroe.

Several vehicles and nearby residences sustained damage from the shootings.

A 22 year-old woman was transported to the hospital for shrapnel in her leg. She has since been listed in stable condition.

Other bystanders involved in the shooting are a 22 year-old man, an 18 year-old man, and a 24 year-old woman.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

