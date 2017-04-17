Slay signs executive order requiring healthier food, drinks in vending machines

On his final full day in office, Mayor Francis Slay signed an executive order requiring healthier food and drink options in vending machines.

The executive order takes effect for all city owned and operated buildings and facilities. Privately owned properties and buildings will be exempt from the order. The order mandates that in six months, all requests for proposals, contract renewals, and negotiations for beverage and packaged food be required to abide by Federal Guidelines and Federal Facilities.

The executive order also states foods that meets the guidelines will be priced 20 percent less per-ounce than foods sold through the same means that do not meet the standards.

In a press release from the city's department of health, acting director/commissioner of health Melba Moore said St. Louis should be leading the way in promoting individuals to establish eating habits.

"Individuals should not be forced to compromise their healthy eating plans simply because they are in City buildings or facilities," Moore said.

