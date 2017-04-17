Fairview Heights man charged with criminal sexual assault of a juvenile

A Fairview Heights man is being charged after police said he sexually assaulted a juvenile girl in his car in March.

David A. Hall, 21, is being charged with Criminal Sexual Assault, which is a Class 1 Felony. The charges were issued on April 10.

Police said an investigation revealed that Hall drove to a parking lot and allegedly assaulted the victim inside his car. The alleged assault occurred on March 9 in the 700 block of North Greenmount Road.

Police said they received a report about the assault from a local hospital that treated the victim following the alleged assault. The victim came in for medical treatment and said she was assaulted

The investigation's results were given to the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office of Violent Crime Unit for review.

