Man, 28, charged in Woodson Terrace shooting

A 28-year-old suspect has been charged with shooting a man following a verbal altercation outside a residence in Woodson Terrance.

Jeremy Fontaine is charged with assault and armed criminal action for shooting the victim multiple times on Monday.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. in the 9300 block of Tutweiler Avenue.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where his condition is listed as serious.

Police said neither the victim nor the suspect lived at the listed residence.

Fontaine is being held on a $150,000 bond.

