Man, 28, charged in Woodson Terrace shooting

A Barnes-Jewish Hospital employee was robbed in a parking garage across the street from The Rehabilitation Center of St. Louis, in the 4400 block of Duncan, according to The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.More >
A Barnes-Jewish Hospital employee was robbed in a parking garage across the street from The Rehabilitation Center of St. Louis, in the 4400 block of Duncan, according to The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.More >
St. Louis Zoo officials tell News 4 when heat is at its mid-afternoon peak there are extra guidelines for how to care for the animals.More >
St. Louis Zoo officials tell News 4 when heat is at its mid-afternoon peak there are extra guidelines for how to care for the animals.More >
Crews are responding to a water main break that occurred in Kirkwood Wednesday afternoon.More >
Crews are responding to a water main break that occurred in Kirkwood Wednesday afternoon.More >
Every child needs a great mentor and one St. Louis County man is filling that role for dozen of students at Logos School in Olivette.More >
Every child needs a great mentor and one St. Louis County man is filling that role for dozen of students at Logos School in Olivette.More >