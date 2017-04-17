Ball that stuck to Molina sold for $2,000 in online auction

NEW YORK (AP) — Talk about some serious sticker shock!

The baseball that curiously stuck to Yadier Molina's chest protector during a game this month was sold for $2,015 in a St. Louis Cardinals online auction. There were 58 bids for the ball, and the winner was declared when the auction closed Sunday night.

By now, most fans are familiar with the bizarre play: Cardinals reliever Brett Cecil struck out pinch-hitter Matt Szczur of the Chicago Cubs on a pitch in the dirt April 6. The ball bounced up and somehow stuck to Molina's chest protector as the Gold Glove catcher looked around trying to find it. By the time he did, Szczur was safe at first base.

Major League Baseball looked into the play and determined there was no rules violation. Molina said he had no idea how Cecil's pitch clung to his equipment. He was asked after the game if he put something sticky there and dismissed it as a "dumb question."