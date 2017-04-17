Slay's 'rewarding' time as mayor comes to close on final full day in office

Before St. Louis begins a new era under the city's first female mayor, their longest-serving mayor will spend one more day in office.

Mayor Francis Slay has been St. Louis' mayor for almost two decades. Following the Lyda Krewson's victory as the city's new mayor, Mayor Slay spent the final week in office packing his up.

While he called the position difficult, Slay said the last 16 years on the job have been "rewarding."

"I can't think of anything more rewarding than what I do as mayor," Mayor Slay said. "I get to work with some many people and organizations who care about the city and are working together to make it better for everybody."

After he leaves, Mayor Slay said he plans on working at a downtown law firm following a vacation.

