Woman taken to the SLU School of Medicine after being shot overnight

A woman was transported to Saint Louis University School of Medicine overnight after being shot.

The shooting occurred just after midnight near the intersection of 14th Street and Mullanphy Street.

Police said the female suspect arrived at the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle.

The victim is currently in stable condition.

One witness told News 4 they saw bullet holes on the vehicle that transported the victim.

At this time, there is no information on a suspect or suspects involved in this shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.