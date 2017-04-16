St. Luke's Hospital celebrates Easter by decorating newborns

St. Luke's Hospital followed their annual Easter tradition by dressing up newborns in bunny buntings. (Credit: KMOV)

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Luke’s Hospital followed their annual Easter tradition by dressing up newborns in bunny and decorated egg buntings.

Volunteers worked on the baby buntings throughout the year to help make the holidays extra special for families in St. Luke’s Birth Care Suites.

