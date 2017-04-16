Man killed, 2 injured while attempting to move stalled car

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was killed and two others were injured on Interstate 270, Easter morning.

Two men were attempting to move a stalled car out of a lane on I-270 around 2:50 a.m. when the driver of another car struck 59-year-old Charles Boyd and a 32-year-old man.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The 32-year-old was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Boyd was pronounced dead at the scene.

