Gunman opens fire into car, killing 1, injuring another

Illinois has a budget. But school starts in a month and there's no method of funding education.More >
Illinois has a budget. But school starts in a month and there's no method of funding education.More >
Two St. Louis police officers are now reaching out to other officers who were wounded in the line of duty.More >
Two St. Louis police officers are now reaching out to other officers who were wounded in the line of duty.More >
A joint task force is being formed between the FBI and St. Louis City police to combat robberies and carjackings in parts of south St. Louis.More >
A joint task force is being formed between the FBI and St. Louis City police to combat robberies and carjackings in parts of south St. Louis.More >
Governor Greitens signed an executive order on Tuesday to equip more state law enforcement officers with Narcan. That includes Highway Patrol, Park Rangers and Conservation Agents. The moves comes as Greitens continues to fight the growing opioid epidemic. After signing the executive order, Greitens then visited the St. Louis City Morgue to tour the facility. He said he wanted to visit the morgue to talk with those who are on the front lines in dealing with the problem and talk ab...More >
Governor Greitens signed an executive order on Tuesday to equip more state law enforcement officers with Narcan. That includes Highway Patrol, Park Rangers and Conservation Agents. The moves comes as Greitens continues to fight the growing opioid epidemic. After signing the executive order, Greitens then visited the St. Louis City Morgue to tour the facility. He said he wanted to visit the morgue to talk with those who are on the front lines in dealing with the problem and talk ab...More >