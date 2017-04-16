Gunman opens fire into car, killing 1, injuring another

Homicide detectives responded to N. Broadway and E. Taylor about a shooting early Sunday. (Credit: KMOV)

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was fatally shot in north St. Louis early Sunday.

Police arrived near the scene of N. Broadway and E. Taylor around 1:30 a.m. after receiving calls for a shooting.

According to police, 23-year-old Anthony Curry was found inside of a vehicle in a Metro parking lot after suffering from gunshots to his torso and arm. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A second victim, a 32-year-old woman, was also found in the vehicle, and sustained injuries to her legs from shattered glass.

According to the police investigation, the victims were stopped at a traffic light when a dark colored vehicle pulled up and began firing at them.

The suspects remain at-large.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

