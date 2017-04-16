Suspects connected to weekend armed robbery remain at-large

A pair of masked suspects are still on the loose following an armed robbery over the Easter weekend.

On April 15, police said two male suspects entered a QuikTrip gas station in the 10000 block of Page Avenue. The robbery occurred around 4:15 a.m. that morning.

The suspects were both wearing masks over their faces, and only one suspect was armed with a handgun, police said. The suspects left the gas station with an undisclosed amount of cash. They fled the scene on foot, and they are still at-large

St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crime Against Persons is handling the investigation. Photos from the surveillance were released by police on Monday morning.

If you have any information on the suspects or their whereabouts, please contact the St. Louis County Police or CrimeStoppers.

