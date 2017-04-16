Remains found in North County lake belong to infant

The lake where human remains were found. (Credit: KMOV)

Human remains found by people fishing in a private lake near a Northe County subdivision on Saturday belong to an infant, police say.

The remains were found by people fishing in the 20th block of Behlman Lake Ct. around 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

St. Louis County Police say while they know the body is an infant they do not know its age or it was a boy or girl.

"Very sad that somebody would get rid of a child that young," said homeowner Leslie DeClue.

St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is currently investigating.

"Most people are watching now, most are concerned," said homeowner Ron Taylor.

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8120 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.