Packages that caused MetroLink shutdown made to look like real explosives, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Metrolink trains operating between Maplewood-Manchester and Richmond Heights are back to normal operation after being shut down due to a report of a suspicious package Saturday night.

The St. Louis County MetroLink Unit responded to the Brentwood MetroLink platform around 8 p.m. about a report of suspicious packages.

Officers located two packages near each other on the platform, secured the area, and notified Metro to stop the train system from traveling near the area.

The Arsons and Explosives Unit was notified and after hours of investigating, determined the two packages to be safe.

Police said they are still investigating how the packages got on the platform because the packages appeared to be a "hoax".

The unknown suspect or suspects made the packages to resemble explosive devices, said police.

If you have information regarding this incident, contact St. Louis County Police or CrimeStoppers.

