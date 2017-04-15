1 killed, 1 injured in north St. Louis shooting

The scene of the shooting. (Credit: KMOV)

NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police said one man is dead and another victim is injured following a double shooting in North City Saturday night.

Officials arrived at the scene near the 5600 block of Acme around 7:05 p.m. where two victims in their 20’s were shot.

One man was transferred to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. The other victim, identified Monday as 29-year-old Kevin Johnson, later died from his injuries.

The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

