Free tax help being offered in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The deadline to file taxes is right around the corner.

Typically, taxes are due April 15 but since it falls on a weekend the target date is normally pushed back to Monday.

But Monday is a holiday in Washington D.C. so this year, the deadline is Tuesday April 18.

Free tax help is being offered in the St. Louis area for those who still have to file their taxes.

The United Way is teaming up with local groups to provide free tax preparation for low-income households.

To find out more about the free tax preparation, click here.

