Three gas stations robbed at gunpoint in Metro East

TROY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Multiple police departments are investigating a string of armed robberies at three different gas stations in the Metro East early Saturday.

The Troy Police Department has teamed up with O’Fallon Police and Maryville Police in search of three men that robbed the O’Fallon MotoMart, Troy Circle K, and Maryville Casey’s General Store.

Police said the O’Fallon MotoMart located at 8401 US Highway 50, Troy Circle K at 536 Edwardsvillle Rd. and Maryville Casey’s General Store at 2101 South Center St. were all targeted.

If you have any information about these robberies, please contact the Troy Police Department at 618-667-6731, O’Fallon Police at 618-624-4545, or Maryville Police at 618-344-8899.

