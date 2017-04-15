Suspect charged in officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis

Edward Montgomery, 23, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault for allegedly ramming a police car. Credit: SLMPD

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect has been charged in an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Saturday.

Police responded to a call about shots fired in the 5900 block of Goodfellow around midnight. Upon arrival, authorities encountered a suspect driving a 2010 Dodge Challenger.

According to authorities, the suspect Edward Montgomery, 23, struck and hit an officer patrol vehicle. The officer fired a shot at the car and hit the vehicle.

Montgomery then allegedly off in an unknown direction. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Police report a short time later, a 27-year-old woman arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to her hand and shoulder.

After being interviewed by officers it was confirmed she was the passenger in the Dodge Challenger and was apparently struck by the officer's bullet.

The woman is listed in stable condition.

A gun was found at the scene and Montgomery was taken into custody in the 4400 block of Maffitt around 10:30 a.m.

The suspect's vehicle was also later recovered.

Following the department's policy, the 32-year-old officer, who has a year and a half of service has been placed on administrative leave.

Montgomery is charged with two counts of first-degree assault. He is being held on a $200,000 cash-only bond.

