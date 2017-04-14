Former North Co. assistant principal accused of having sex with student

A former assistant principal in north St. Louis County is facing charges for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.

Walter Collie, 46, is charged with second-degree statutory sodomy and statutory rape.

Collie, who was an assistant principal at McCluer North High School, allegedly had a romantic relationship with a student between January and February.

Collie resigned from the district in February, district officials say they were unaware of the allegations against Collie at the time of his resignation.

He is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Many of the students and parents at McCluer North High School are surprised to hear someone they linked is accused of this crime.

"I was shocked more than anything, but that's just about it. It's just like 'wow,'" said Kyaria Clemons, a senior at McCluer North High School.

Bakale Harris is a freshman and said many of the students are reacting to it on social media. "They're kind of sad, mad and surprised," said Harris.

Clemons knew former assistant principal Collie well. "He was my grade level principal. He was a real cool dude. He helped me with scholarships and all of that," said Clemons. She isn't letting these rape accusations ruin her final semester of high school. "Him being there or not, it's still the same environment. It's still the same safety," said Clemons.

Clemons assurance gives her mother, Yvette, piece of mind about the situation as well. "As long as she's comfortable and fine, I'm fine as a mom," said Yvette Clemons. Like her daughter, Yvette has only had positive experiences with Collie. "From what I know of him, he was a good guy. I had a chance to interact with him a couple times and we had no bad reactions to him," said Yvette Clemons.

The Florissant-Ferguson School District sent an email out to all the parents of the high school explaining the situation and assuring their child's safety. "The school, they're just moving forward. They're not harping on it. They're just moving on," said Clemons.

If you have any information about other victims, call Florissant police at 314-831-7000.

Email sent from district:

Dear McCluer North Families:

I am writing to update you with information regarding former assistant principal Dr. Walter Collie.

As most of you know Dr. Collie resigned from the district in February.

The District has just learned that Walter Collie has been charged with statutory sodomy and statutory rape, and we are surprised, shocked and deeply disappointed. Our highest priority is the safety of our students, and we are concerned for the welfare of this child. We were unaware of these allegations at the time Dr. Collie resigned.

Any time we become aware of a situation that involves the welfare of a child, staff or the district we report to the appropriate authorities. I understand you still may have unanswered questions regarding Dr. Collie and these charges. If additional information becomes available that we can share, we will update you.

We have and will continue to work with law enforcement when we become aware of any situation that may violate the law.

Sincerely,

Kevin Hampton

Executive Director of Communications and Marketing

Ferguson-Florissant School District

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved